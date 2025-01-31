Artist speaks of huge respect for British farmers after capturing special moment from ‘fantastic day’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An artist said he hopes his eye-catching drawing of farmers in a historic market town during the NFU’s Farming Day of Unity will help their cause in a small way.

The colourful digital sketch depicts farmers Freya Morgan, Nigel Barnes, Gordon Redman and Diccon Burman in the centre of Hitchin, north Hertfordshire.

They were participating in the Farming Day of Unity on Saturday, January 25, a day which saw farmers and growers gather in towns and cities in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to thank the British public for their support and to discuss the NFU’s Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign.

Artist Matthew Slater, who lives in Luton, Bedfordshire, said: “I grew up on a fruit farm in Worcestershire in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Farming is in my blood.

The photograph shows, from left to right, farmers Gordon Redman, Nick Parrish, Freya Morgan, Diccon Burman and Nigel Barnes in Hichin town centre during the NFU’s Farming Day of Unity.

“So, when I saw a couple of tractors in the middle of Hitchin, I knew straight away I wanted to capture the scene.”

Mr Slater completed the sketch in just one hour and 45 minutes and hopes it may help to draw people’s attention to the Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign.

He said: “I have huge respect for farmers, it is not just a job but a way of life.

“They work hard in all conditions to feed the nation.

“I completely sympathise with farmers over the situation they are in.

“If anyone finds the picture interesting and it makes them want to learn more about the campaign, then I’d be happy that it helps in a small way.”

Mrs Morgan, who is NFU Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Chair, said: “You never expect to see yourself appear in artwork but it’s a really nice drawing and a great way for us to remember a fantastic day.

“We had such a positive response from the public - it was great to feel that appreciation.”

The drawing shows, from left to right, farmers Gordon Redman, Freya Morgan, Diccon Burman and Nigel Barnes in Hitchin town centre during the NFU’s Farming Day of Unity.

Bedfordshire farmers were also out speaking to the public at supermarket car parks in Bedford on Saturday.

In Hertfordshire, farmers spoke to people in Welwyn Garden City and reported an overwhelmingly positive response.

The NFU’s Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign is calling on the government to reconsider its planned changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR).

The NFU says the government is working off the wrong figures and has miscalculated the impact of its planned changes, with concerns they could force many small and medium-sized family farms out of business.

All the UK’s major supermarkets have publicly stated their concerns over the impact the changes could have on national food security.

There are also major concerns about the impact on the wider rural economy and the environment.

You can sign the petition to Stop the Family Farm Tax by going to www.nfuonline.com

See more about Mr Slater’s work by going to, www.matthewslater.art