Art and wellbeing initiative led by local artist
Far from being just an art class, this initiative is rooted in the belief that creativity is a powerful vehicle for mental health and personal wellbeing. Inspired by much research and after reading the book 'Arts and the Brain', James was motivated to provide staff with sessions that highlight how artistic activities—whether for fun, self-expression, or relaxation—can significantly enhance one’s emotional resilience, reduce stress, and foster a sense of connection.
What makes this initiative special is its emphasis on more than just artistic skill. These sessions are designed to foster a sense of community, relaxation, and emotional expression—values deeply connected to the growing understanding of how creativity can enhance mental health and wellbeing. These sessions are grounded in the idea that art isn’t just for artists—it’s for everyone, no matter what their skill, experience, or confidence is. Studies show that engaging in creative activities can reduce anxiety, boost serotonin, and promote emotional resilience. By offering staff the chance to immerse themselves in painting, James is taking a proactive and progressive step toward supporting his colleagues mental health and explains how "it’s a time to unwind, reconnect with ourselves and our colleagues, and simply be creative.”
Set in a calm and relaxing environment, the sessions provide a valuable space for conversation, collaboration, and reflection. Colleagues of all departments and levels take part, whether seasoned creatives or complete beginners. The shared experience of painting allows for new relationships to be formed and existing ones to deepen—something often lost in the hustle of the school day.
The initiative is grounded in principles echoed across the growing field of arts in health: that engaging in visual art, even outside of formal therapy, can improve mood, encourage self-expression, and boost overall quality of life. Art has long been recognised as a way to explore thoughts and feelings that may be hard to express with words—and now, at Kings Langley, it’s becoming a vital part of the school’s staff wellbeing culture.
As the artwork gradually take shape each week, so too does a stronger, more connected school community. Through paint, conversation and creativity, staff are discovering the many ways art can help us feel better, think more clearly, and support one another. In the next few weeks, the final portraits will be revealed in an exciting exhibition which will promote the concept of this initiative to the whole school and wider community.
James plans to further develop this initiative by providing the local community with workshops and projects such as this, as he further develops his profile as a local, professional artist focusing on wellbeing.