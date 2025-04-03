Are you Future Ready?

Young Carers learning new skills and interests at an urban kitchen garden project

Future Ready is a new FREE Initiative from Community Action Dacorum to empower Young Adult Carers to develop their personal journey to employment.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project is aimed at 18 - 24-year-olds who live in the Dacorum area and have a caring responsibility.

The free opportunity aims to develop a bespoke programme of activities with the young adult carer with mentoring and/or coaching provided by the project officer at a time to and place to suit the individual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get the maximum benefit from the programme we would expect to have at least 10 sessions with each participant, to build a relationship where they can be supported fully and develop a pathway to becoming ready for future employment.

Future Ready participants visiting an Urban Kitchen Garden project

The programme may involve some volunteering or work shadowing, or work based learning experience, signposting to upskilling with free online courses which would be relevant to their likes/wants or needs. Additional employability skills development will form part of the programme, including CV writing, interview skills, jargon busting the job market and even assisting with job applications if required. There will be a focus on looking after the wellbeing of each individual and recognising that the needs of each young adult carer will differ due to their caring responsibilities.

If you are interested in finding out more about this great project, please contact the Future Ready Project Officer – [email protected]

or visit the Future Ready page on the website