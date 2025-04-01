Apsley pub adopts Mount Vernon Cancer Centre as their charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Three Tuns pub in Apsley, Hemel Hempstead has adopted Mount Vernon Cancer Centre Charity as its charity and kicked off the partnership by raising £1,745 by holding a music event at the pub.

Musician Andy Greenwood is currently receiving treatment at Mount Vernon Cancer Centre (MVCC). With his friend, Craig Wild, a resident musician on Strictly Come Dancing, and pub landlady, Mary Keenan, they put on a Big Band Day that featured local and national bands.

Andy said: "Receiving a cancer diagnosis was a huge shock but all the staff and volunteers at MVCC helped me so much. They supported me through the process of coming to terms with the fact that I have cancer and also taught me ways and mechanisms to cope with the actual treatment which has been very difficult at times.

“I knew I wanted to give something back so turned to my dear friend Craig, a fellow musician, and Mary at the Three Tuns pub and together we organised the Big Band Day to raise funds for the charity.”

Mary Keenan, Craig Wild and Andy Greenwood from the Three Tuns pub in Apsley present a cheque to Jagdeep Kudhail, head of radiation services, at Mount Vernon Cancer Centre to mark the start of their partnership

Craig added: “Andy is my dear friend and it is clear to me that he would not be doing so well without all the amazing work the charity does at MVCC. It was therefore an honour to pull together our friends from the musicians' fraternity across the country for this special day.”

Three Tuns landlady, Mary, commented: “I had no idea how much the charity funds at Mount Vernon so we are proud to have adopted the centre as our charity and plan to support them from now on. We are already looking at holding an annual Big Band Day and other events throughout the year.”

Linda Cudmore, community fundraiser for the charity, said: “On behalf of all the patients and families at Mount Vernon Cancer Centre, we would like to say a huge thank you to an amazing trio who organised the music event.

“The funds raised will help us provide the latest equipment, complementary therapies to help patients deal with their treatment and improvements to the inside and outside spaces.

Big Band Day held at Three Tuns pub in Apsley to raise funds for Mount Vernon Cancer Centre

“We’re very excited by the partnership with the Three Tuns pub which will help raise funds so we can continue to give exceptional care and support to patients going through treatment at Mount Vernon Cancer Centre.”

“If you are interested in supporting the centre, visit: www.enhhcharity.org.uk/mvcc, email me on [email protected] or call 01438 285 182.”