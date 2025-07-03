Alan, a driving force: 13 years of voluntary service in Hertfordshire

After 13 years with Royal Voluntary Service, more than 35,000 miles, and hundreds of passengers supported, local volunteer Alan Casbard is being celebrated for his extraordinary commitment to supporting people in Hertfordshire.

In his role as a volunteer driver with Broxbourne Community Cars, Alan supports people in the local community by helping them get where they need to go — whether it’s to medical appointments, the shops, social activities, or simply out and about.

For many who can’t drive or use public transport, Alan’s support is a lifeline to staying independent, connected and active.

In 2012, Alan was made redundant just before Christmas — on his 65th birthday. Rather than slowing down, he saw it as a chance to do something meaningful with his time. Volunteering gave him a new sense of purpose, and over the years, it’s become a way for him to give back, connect with others, and make a real difference in people’s lives.

Alan Casbard has been volunteering with Royal Voluntary Service for 13 years.

Sam Ward OBE, Deputy CEO of Royal Voluntary Service, said: "Completing 35,000 miles is a highly impressive achievement, and we are incredibly proud and thankful for Alan’s efforts. His hard work has undeniably made a positive impact in Broxbourne and beyond.

“I’d encourage anyone feeling inspired to give back to visit our website and become a volunteer today. A single action can be all it takes to make a difference.”

Through wind, rain, and long journeys, Alan has become a familiar and trusted face to many in the Broxbourne area, especially to those for whom his lift is the only option.

But for Alan, it’s about more than just driving.

Alan said: “Volunteering is enjoyable and satisfying. You get to know people, and it’s rewarding supporting people who’d otherwise struggle. Everyone is so grateful and often express that they don’t know what they’d do without the service. It makes you feel like you’re doing something really worthwhile.”

At a time when transport costs can be a barrier to attending health appointments, volunteers like Alan offer a vital and accessible solution — and he’s encouraging others to step forward.

Broxbourne Community Cars is currently in need of more volunteer drivers. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the service had around 15 drivers; now, there are just six. With demand still high, the organisation is calling on local residents with a car and a few spare hours to consider joining.

No prior experience is required — just a friendly attitude and a willingness to help others.

“If you want to help local people, it’s the ideal role. You get to know people, have a bit of fun, and have good conversations,” Alan says.

“Some of these people live alone and don’t see anyone else. They enjoy the chat as much as the lift."

To find out more about becoming a volunteer driver with Broxbourne Community Cars, please contact service manager, Maria Guilder, on [email protected] or visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.