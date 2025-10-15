Abbots Langley cricket hero spends day at Lord’s after recognition in national MCC Campaign

Phil Lewins (furthest right) with John Wright, Natasha Bourke and Mark Nicholas (right to left) in the prestigious Presidents Suite.

An Abbots Langley cricket hero spent the day at Lord’s as special guest of MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) President Lord Mervyn King after he was voted as an MCC Community Cricket Hero for his work as Chairman and women’s coach of Abbots Langley Cricket Club.

Phil Lewins from Abbots Langley is one of 11 new Community Cricket Heroes that have been found following a month-long search by MCC and The Cricketer, he said: “I am flattered as there are so many others that are equally deserving.

“Grassroots cricket means a lot, giving people of all ages and background opportunities to engage in a sport that encourages individual skill, team work and leadership.

“It was a combination of a number of things that got me involved in cricket.

“As a teenager I had two mentors - a club coach, who had a county cup named after him, and my PE teacher who ended up President of the North East Premier League. They inspired my involvement in the game.

“When I ran a coaching session for the first time I was not sure if it would be a success.

“The following week one pupil returned with a new cricket bat - relief and 20 years later I am still coaching children and adults.”

Lewins has played an instrumental role in the growth of girls and women’s cricket over the club, with groups of younger girls being stronger than ever.

He has regularly visited girls’schools to teach cricket sessions in the hope that they then come down to the club, all whilst maintaining a full-time job.

The whole club hold Lewins close to their hearts, knowing his work as Chairman and as a women’s coach has drastically improved the organisation.

The Community Cricket Heroes campaign, which is run in conjunction with The Cricketer magazine, launched in March 2022 and celebrates the grassroots game and the thousands of people who support it and make it happen.

Now in its third year, a team of 11 winners were selected from nominations from across the nation which were received by MCC. A special panel, which included Ricky Reynolds, Dr Sarah Fane, Arfan Akram, Huw Turbervill and one of last year’s winners Nav Gahonia, who has gone above and beyond to provide opportunities for girls to play and enjoy the sport, chose them.

To find out more head over to lords.org.