A tweet treat: Colourful visitors bring joy to Knebworth care home residents

Residents at a care home had something to chirp about when they received a visit from some feathered friends.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care UK’s Knebworth, on London Road in Woolmer Green, opened its doors to a flock of vibrant budgies and cockatiels as part of an interactive experience.

Residents were able to hold and interact with the birds, which included a lively cockatiel named Geoff, while learning more about their behaviour and characteristics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Peter Clarke, 86, said: “I’ve always had a love for animals. The animal visits are nice – it’s interesting to see which animals we get each time.”

Peter Clarke enjoyed a special visit from some feathered friends

Resident Betty Thomas, 92, added: “Pet therapy lifts your heart! I enjoyed seeing the colours of the birds.

“It’s amazing how calm the birds are with human contact and how they hold onto your finger with their claws.”

The affectionate avians were brought in by Performing Pets, a local company that regularly supplies animals for therapy visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Grab, Home Manager at Knebworth, said: “We love welcoming animals into the home as the joy they bring to residents is undeniable. Animal therapy has been shown to reduce stress and boost moods, while also encouraging social interaction and reminiscence for residents.

“At Knebworth, these visits form part of a varied schedule of activities that support residents’ wellbeing. Geoff the cockatiel and the budgies were a great hit, and we’re looking forward to seeing which animals join us next time!”

Knebworth is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. It incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and includes its own hair and beauty salon, bar and café.

For more information about the care home, please call Customer Relations Manager Paula Brown on 01438 893411, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/knebworth.