A decade of day trips: 10 years of connection and joy

On 8 May 2015, Community Action Dacorum launched its groundbreaking Day Trippers club. The inaugural trip saw 13 people enjoy a delightful outing to see the Bluebells at Dockey Woods, Ashridge, followed by lunch and a visit to Hillier’s garden centre, where everyone had a great time. This successful first trip paved the way for a decade of a vital community service.

For ten years, Day Trippers has provided fun, accessible day trips for individuals aged over 50 or with mobility issues. Its core mission is to combat loneliness and enhance wellbeing, offering much needed days out where participants can get out, meet friends, chat, and make new connections.

The project offers a diverse range of outings, from visits like Frosts Garden Centre and Hitchin Lavender Farm, to pub lunches at places like The Wheatsheaf and Halfmoon Pub. Accessible canal boat trips on the Grand Union Canal have also been popular, often including fish & chip lunches. Other trips have included shopping excursions, cultural tours, and visits to stately homes.

A key strength is accessibility. All trips are designed to be accessible for people with mobility difficulties, coded as Easy, Medium, or Moderate for walking levels. The service uses minibuses that are fully accessible with a passenger lift. Significantly, the introduction of a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) allows wheelchair users to travel without transferring and includes a free carer, opening up more trips like garden centres, pub lunches, and shopping excursions to a wider audience. Six drivers have undertaken WAV training, increasing its availability.

The program relies on friendly, courteous volunteer drivers and Volunteer Passenger Assistants, who provide crucial social interaction and much-needed company. As Day Trippers celebrates its 10th anniversary, it stands as a testament to the power of community, connecting people and enriching lives, one joyful trip at a time.

Due to the popularity of the garden trips, visiting people’s homes for afternoon tea and a tour of their own gardens, Day Trippers are looking to expand their “GARDEN TRIPPERS” days, so if you have a garden you would like to share and chat to visitors about your outdoor space, get in touch with us and we will arrange it with you.

Get Involved! To learn more, book a trip, or become a volunteer host, contact Community Transport Lead Officer, Misty Fletcher, at 01442 212888 or [email protected]