A Cancer Research UK supporter aims to run Race For Life by wearing sliders and carrying a fridge on his back

On April 27th, Cancer Research UK fundraiser Daniel Fairbrother is hoping to raise over £20k by attempting a world record and running the London Marathon while wearing sliders.

Last year, the father of three, ran the same event while carrying a fridge, and now he is combining both whacky stunts to run in the charity's Race For Life event in Stevenage. He is now calling on people across Hertfordshire to join him at Race For Life and to visit raceforlife.org and sign up.

Daniel will be wearing a pair of florescent sliders and carrying the 26kg fridge on his back as he takes part in the 3k family event to help raise awareness and funds for vital research.

Daniel proposing to his girlfriend Hayley during last year's London Marathon

For the World Record attempt in London next month Daniel needs to beat a time set by Guinness World Records of three hours and 30 minutes. To train for the event he's taken part in park runs and training sessions in the brightly coloured green footwear.

Daniel (35), from Stevenage, said when he carried a fridge in last year's London Marathon it was one of the worst and best days of his life, he added: "It took me nearly 6 hours and it was very painful. I had to have lots of conversations with myself along the route but, If you can put yourself in the mind frame, then pretty much anything is possible."

Last year, during the 26-mile route Daniel was caught on camera asking his girlfriend Hayley to marry him while carrying the fridge unit he nicknamed Tallulah.

"This year," he added, "I'll be running in a pair of sliders, trying to get the world record for the fastest marathon in a pair of sliders and then I will combine both the fridge and sliders for Race For Life. The most difficult part wearing sliders is obviously slipping or falling over but I'm 100% up for doing this and raising as much money as I can.

Cancer Research UK fundraiser Daniel Fairbrother trains to run Race For Life with his fridge nicknamed Tallulah

"Anyone can take part In Race For Life, and you don't have to carry a fridge on your back or wear sliders, it's all about having fun and raising money for Cancer Research UK. It doesn't matter if it takes you an hour or you do it in 18 minutes it's just great to see people get involved and making a difference."

Daniel's motivation for taking part in The London Marathon for Cancer Research UK and Race For Life, is his mother who has dementia and doctor's now suspect she also has leukaemia -a type of blood cancer. Daniel continued: "Unfortunately my mum needed a scan to determine if she had cancer but with her dementia, she has lots of involuntary movement, so the scans came back as inconclusive and, because of her general poor health, the doctors are reluctant to sedate her to get a better scan. They have taken blood tests, and they are pretty sure she has leukaemia, but they can't say for sure. We all know someone with cancer and that's not a world I want to live in, so I thought what better charity to run for and raise some much-needed funds than Cancer Research UK."

Money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease- to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

That’s why it will be an emotional moment when Daniel crosses the finish line at Race for Life Stevenage at Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday July 6th. Anyone who joins Race for Life between Monday March 17 and Sunday April 6 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code 30SPRING.

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to take part in Race for Life Stevenage with 3k, 5k and 10k events. And as part of a bumper weekend of events, the fun begins on Sunday July 6thwith Pretty Muddy- a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course. There is also a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

Daniel added: "Cancer is a horrible disease tearing apart families from their loved ones and this is my way of fighting back and giving a little something to help fund research."

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Every year, around 38,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East of England* Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East, said: “We are grateful to Daniel for his support and his unique way of helping to rasie money to fund our research.

“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime** but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Hertfordshire and beyond to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research. .

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity was a key player in the development of radiotherapy which now benefits millions of cancer patients worldwide. Cancer Research UK played a leading role in the development of abiraterone - a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org