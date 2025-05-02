36 hour music marathon at St Mary's, Redbourn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Mary’s Church in Redbourn is set to host an extraordinary 36-hour Musical Marathon to raise funds for its chosen Charity of the Year, SLOW (Surviving the Loss of Your World) — a charity dedicated to supporting families after the death of a child.

From 12 noon on Friday 6th June through to midnight on Saturday 7th June, musicians from across the village and further afield will come together to perform a continuous stream of live music in what promises to be a vibrant and heartfelt community event.

The non-stop programme will feature a diverse mix of musical styles and genres, ranging from string quartets, operatic arias and even a piano concerto through to a folk band, singer-songwriter and local jazz groups. Visitors are warmly encouraged to drop in at any time throughout the 36 hours to enjoy the music and soak up the atmosphere.

Chair of the organising committee, Stephen Boffey, said:

"We wanted to create something truly special that brings the community together through music while raising funds for a cause that has touched many families here in Redbourn. SLOW is a small charity doing incredibly important work, and we hope this event will not only support their mission financially, but also shine a light on the invaluable service they provide to grieving families.”

There will be refreshments available throughout, including tea and cakes during the day, hot dogs at lunchtime, a gourmet burger van, and a licensed bar in the evening — with all proceeds going directly to SLOW.

Local pianist and organist, Paul, who is scheduled to play in the early hours of Saturday morning, added:

"Playing during the twilight hours and beyond is not something I'm generally used to doing, but I will happily do whatever I can to support this valuable cause that matters so much to so many people. Along with others, and with the encouragement of any other insomniacs who come along to support us, we will keep going all night and into the morning!”

Entry is free and donations are welcome throughout the event. All are invited to come along, stay for a while or settle in for the full marathon, and be part of a musical celebration with a powerful purpose.

The St Mary’s Musical Marathon will run from Friday 6th June, 12 noon – Saturday 7th June, 12 midnight. Look out for a full programme of performers at www.stmarysredbourn.org

Please sponsor the musicians via their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/st-marys-music-marathon

For interviews or further information please contact Stephen Boffey, St Mary’s Charity of the Year Committee on [email protected]