Big news from our Library of Things! We just celebrated our 20th hire. The most borrowed item? WELL, It’s a three-way battle for the top spot between the carpet cleaner, pressure washer, and steam cleaner — proof that Dacorum loves a good Spring clean!

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The library of Things is a project run by Community Action Dacorum, who aim to focus on three main areas: Community, Employability, and Wellbeing. The charity aims to support local residents, the borough, and the environment.

The Library of Things primary purpose is to allow local residents to borrow useful household items instead of buying them. This initiative helps people to save money, reduce waste, and access necessary tools

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The growing popularity of the Library of Things service, shows just how useful it’s becoming for local residents looking to borrow not buy. From home maintenance to garden makeovers, it’s the small things that make a big difference.

The carpet cleaner proves to be a popular item to hire.

It may not be glamorous — tucked away in a Car Park — but the Library of Things is quietly helping people save money, reduce waste, and access the tools they need.

Could we hit 30 hires by the end of the month? Stay tuned for more.

Share the news, tell your friends, and check out what’s available at:

Let’s keep the momentum going!