1st Apsley Scouts attend Norjam 2025

By Ellen Tack
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 16:16 BST
Scouts and Guides have arrived at Norfolk Showground, just outside Norwich, for Norjam 2025. Norjam is a week-long camp that brings together Scouts and Guides from around the world. The ‘Carnival of Fun’ will host thousands of participants, representing 18 countries to camp together for seven days and nights until 16th August 2025.

Participant have the opportunity to take part in over 120 different activities in 8 zones over the course of the Jamboree. The activities provide something for everyone with bushcraft, high ropes, segways and a 1000ft labyrinth challenge for adrenaline junkies and nearly one hundred crafts for those who love to get creative. Harry, Max, Adam and Matthew from 1st Apsley Scouts have been busy becoming entrepreneurs on Sweet Shop Academy. They got to make, advertise and sell their sweets.

The theme of the Jamboree is ‘A Carnival of Fun’. Young people have come together for a unique opportunity to try something new, create lasting memories and make international friendships. Carnival Central brings together the fun of Norjam with laughs, friendship and community.

The event will be supported by over 1600 adult Scout and Guide volunteers, led by Glenn Chusonis. Glenn Chusonis thanked the 1600 staff to help make the event happen.

Norjam 2025 is an extraordinary event, with Scouts and Guides can only be here with the hard work of dedicated and passionate adult volunteers. Young people make lifelong memories, friendships that go beyond borders, and skills to take forward in their lives – but this can only happen with the help of dedicated volunteers.

Find out more about how to join Girlguiding or The Scouts as an adult volunteer.

For further information, please visit norjam.org.uk

