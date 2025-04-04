1,600 trees are planted in ancient woodland restoration at Ashridge Estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashridge Estate is the largest woodland in the care of the National Trust, where restoration of the Plantation on Ancient Woodland (PAWS) have been ongoing since 2022.

Ancient woodlands play a critical role in maintaining UK biodiversity. Conifers and broadleaf plantations introduced here in the 1950s cast dense shade and affect the woodlands ecosystem. In a previously thinned area, the next stage of the project sees 1,600 native broadleaf trees planted, a feat set to be repeated in other areas of the Estate in next few years.

Over the past three years, the National Trust has been working to restore the ancient woodland at Ashridge Estate by carefully removing some of the mature conifers that were planted in the 1950s. Ancient woodlands play a critical role in maintaining UK biodiversity, yet the conifers were casting dense shade.

Located on particularly inaccessible and ecologically vulnerable parts of the Estate, track matting funded by the Forestry Commission was successfully used on a trial to enter the woods and carry out the overdue woodland management procedures. At Ringshall Copse, the project has now reached its next stage as 1,600 broadleaf trees are planted to replace the conifers. Restoring the tree species composition to a diverse mix of native species will create the right conditions for nature to thrive and for the woodland to be resilient in the face of a changing climate.

Matthew L’Estrange, Lead Ranger at Ashridge Estate celebrates the success so far: “over the last two years, with more sunlight reaching the forest floor, natural regeneration has already begun in the Copse, leading to exciting ecological improvements. The rare spotted flycatcher has returned, and primroses and foxgloves have emerged from the woodland floor and are now flowering. With the addition of oak, hornbeam, crab apple, hawthorn, cherry, hazel and lime trees, the woods can expect a further resurgence in wildlife like bats, butterflies, bees and hoverflies that will complement the naturally regenerating trees.”

With further tree planting to take place on other conifer plantations across the Estate next year, this is a long-term investment in nature, ensuring future generations can enjoy and benefit from this precious landscape.

The National Trust remains committed to conservation efforts that protect and enhance the natural environment. This ambitious woodland restoration is a testament to the charity’s dedication to preserving vital habitats for wildlife while offering visitors a rich and diverse landscape to explore. Trees were planted by Hbn Trees.

Find out more about restoring the ancient woodland at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ashridge-estate