What else can you show me? Herts firm launches Dylan-inspired installation for design event

Watford-based leading contract furniture firm Furniture Fusion has launched ‘What Else Can You Show Me?’ - a unique music-inspired installation and collaboration with a noted design studio as part of their appearance at key industry event HIX London next month.

Across two days of expo, talks, installations and networking, Hotel Interiors Experience (HIX) celebrates everything that makes hotels great and brings the hotel interiors supply chain together under one roof at London’s Business Design Centre. The theme for this year’s event, ‘Culture Clash’ celebrates the diverse perspectives, traditions and values that make up the global hotel community.

Inspired by lyrics from one of Bob Dylan’s most important songs, It’s Alright Ma (I’m Only Bleeding), this promises to be another must-see stand from Furniture Fusion, much more than just a showcase for the firm’s furniture collection and bespoke production.

The concept celebrates transformation, the fusion of ideas and the value of the creative process. Full details are being kept under wraps until the event, but guests can expect a visually striking installation, designed to prompt conversation, challenge convention and provoke questions.

Furniture Fusion's installation for hotel design event HIX London is inspired by Bob Dylan's lyrics

While music is the inspiration, furniture and hospitality design are at the heart of the project, drawing on the team’s experience of working with hotel, bar and restaurant operators over two decades. The installation is created in partnership with design firm Bell & Swift, with bespoke furniture created for the event by Furniture Fusion.

Sam Samuels, Managing Director of Furniture Fusion commented: “Our installation for HIX London this year reflects an ethos that has always appealed to me. Let’s resist the urge for perfection and try something new, even if it feels uncomfortable, and celebrate the possibility that brings.

"There’s a real freedom in embracing the tension of different approaches to creativity and in leaning into a culture clash. I’m really excited to share the installation at this year’s event and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests to join us for a drink, a chat and to pick up some bespoke giveaways.”

Design concepts and behind-the-scenes images will be shared as final preparations for the event continue, along with a more in-depth look at the influences and inspirations that shape these interiors.

The full installation will be unveiled on November 26 at the Business Design Centre.