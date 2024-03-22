Welwyn Garden City logistics business collects national logistics award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Welwyn Garden City-based logistics firm was named Platinum Award Winner 2023 by Pallet-Track following a successful year in business at an event hosted by DJ and TV favourite, Vernon Kay.

The award was for the business’ contribution to the national Pallet-Track network, which enables independent logistics businesses to work together to transport freight efficiently around the UK.

The PW Gates team picked up the accolade at Pallet-Track’s 20th anniversary shareholder gala, which was held at the De Vere Beaumont Estate in Windsor.

PW Gates Distribution pictured with Pallet-Track's award winners

The company joined the Pallet-Track network in 2009 and covers the AL and EN postcode areas.

Chris Lynch, Development Director, said: “We are so pleased to be recognised for our contribution to Pallet-Track and we are proud of our team’s hard work and continued success.

“As an industry, we have faced challenges in recent years, so it is fantastic to receive recognition and to have an opportunity to celebrate our collective achievements.

“We look forward to building on our success in the year ahead.”

Stuart Godman, CEO of Pallet-Track, said: “Congratulations to PW Gates Distribution on their award, which is well deserved, and for their ongoing contribution to the Pallet-Track network.

“Our shareholder gala provides a welcome opportunity to celebrate our network shareholder members who have gone the extra mile, time and again, during the last 20 years.”

PW Gates Distribution Ltd is a family run business that has an enviable history of growth. Managing Director, Peter Gates, started the business in St. Albans in the mid-70's with one van that he drove all over the UK and Europe.

