Webuyanycar sets up shop at Aspley Mills Sainsbury’s

New branch joins over 500 across the UK. The UK’s go-to online car buying service, webuyanycar, has confirmed the opening of a new branch in Hemel Hempstead.

The new Pod branch opened this week at the Sainsbury’s supermarket in Aspley Mills, providing better access for local customers and meeting increasing demand from motorists looking for a fast and simple way to sell their car.

The new branch is fully self-sustainable, running off solar power, and will have an entirely paperless sales process.

Richard Evans, Head of Technical Services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Hemel Hempstead is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years. We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.”

A new webuyanycar branch has opened in Aspley Mills

Webuyanycar today runs more than 500 local branches nationwide, where its experts finalise purchases from car owners who have secured a free, no obligation valuation for their motor via the webuyanycar website in less than 30 seconds.

Headquartered in Manchester, the automotive firm is one of the most recognised and celebrated British brands which has over 250,000 customer reviews on Trustpilot and four million customers.

Richard added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise, they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging. Our new branch in Hemel Hempstead will be open seven days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”

The new Hemel Hempstead branch joins four others in the area, including Watford north, St Albans Morrisons, Watford Colne Valley Retail Park and Chesham Amersham Road.

For further information and to get an instant online valuation, visit https://www.webuyanycar.com/