An upscale office building in Hemel Hempstead has been sold for a whopping £5.5million.

Maxted House, in the Maylands Business Area, between the town centre and motorway network, has been sold, by property company Telereal Trillium.

The building, located at the heart of the business district, will now be home to leading global specialist engineering and construction company Murphy Group.

The building is situated at the heart of the Maylands Business District.

The Maylands Business District is a thriving community and has attracted a number of international companies, including Amazon, Asos, Next, BP and Virgin Media.

Occupying just over an acre on Maxted Road, in Hemel’s premier business district, Maxted House comprises some 21,300 square feet of modern office accommodation split across two floors, as well as warehouse space at ground floor level.

The detached building and its accompanying 123 car parking spaces are currently let for £365,000 to environmental testing company, i2 Analytical UK Limited, until 2033.

Telereal Trillium acquired the property in 2017 from Aviva Life and Pensions. The property company was established in 1997 and is one of the UK’s largest, owning and managing a UK wide portfolio of more than 12,000 properties, valued at over £8 billion.