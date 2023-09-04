News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Two more Hemel Hempstead establishments receive hygiene ratings from Food Standard Agency

Nearly 60 per cent of Dacorum’s takeaways with FSA ratings have scores of five
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:24 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Hemel Hempstead takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Pizza Go Go, in Bridge Street, was handed a four-out-of-five hygiene rating – meaning ‘good’ – after inspectors visited the town centre establishment at the end of July.

Meanwhile, Casper Pizza & Kebab in Rossgate did not fare quite so well after inspectors gave it a score of three – meaning satisfactory - on the same date.

In England, displaying a Food Standards Agency sticker is voluntary. Image: Victoria Jones PAIn England, displaying a Food Standards Agency sticker is voluntary. Image: Victoria Jones PA
In England, displaying a Food Standards Agency sticker is voluntary. Image: Victoria Jones PA
Most Popular

The two additional ratings in Hemel Hempstead means that, of Dacorum district’s 111 takeaways with ratings, 63 (or nearly 60 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at the premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Rating system meanings:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

The FSA says its fundamental mission is food you can trust. “By this, we mean that people can trust that the food they buy and eat is safe and what it says it is, and food is healthier and more sustainable.”

Related topics:Food Standards AgencyHemel HempsteadDacorumNorthern IrelandEngland