Two more Hemel Hempstead establishments receive hygiene ratings from Food Standard Agency

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Hemel Hempstead takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Pizza Go Go, in Bridge Street, was handed a four-out-of-five hygiene rating – meaning ‘good’ – after inspectors visited the town centre establishment at the end of July.

Meanwhile, Casper Pizza & Kebab in Rossgate did not fare quite so well after inspectors gave it a score of three – meaning satisfactory - on the same date.

The two additional ratings in Hemel Hempstead means that, of Dacorum district’s 111 takeaways with ratings, 63 (or nearly 60 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at the premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Rating system meanings:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

