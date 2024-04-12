Tring mansion valued at £4.75m includes private tennis court, home gym and spectacular courtyard

A spectacular mansion in Tring is up for sale and has a private tennis court, home gym, and other envious features.

Called, Dancers End House, it is located on Dancers End, and covers 16.68 acres.

Knight Frank has valued the home at £4,750,000 and it is available to view on Zoopla. As well as luxury outdoor features the home consists of eight bedrooms, four bathrooms, and four reception rooms.

It is believed that the home was constructed in the early 18th century in red brick with a chequer pattern. Knight Frank says the home maintains many of its original features including marble fireplaces and an original oak staircase.

The gigantic home is also surrounded by neighbouring valleys and a picturesque hillside, where a new will be able to admire spectacular views.

Courtyard buildings are also part of the package being sold, including a barn with a gym and kitchen. Plus a small stable block and a self-contained two bedroomed cottage.

Frank Knight adds that the gardens have been carefully maintained and designed. Situated on the Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire border, the mansion is three miles from the nearest train station, and within 1.5 miles of two schools.

To get a closer look at the home gym, tennis court, and other features, you can click through the below gallery:

1 . Panoramic view Another shot to show the idyllic countryside that surrounds the giant property. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

2 . Living room One of four reception rooms in the home. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

3 . Home gym One of the accompanying buildings next to the grand main building, has been adapted into a fully-functioning home gym. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

4 . Tennis court The full size tennis court is one of many luxury features a new owner will inherit. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales