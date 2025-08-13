Tiger Cleaning named Commercial Cleaning Company of the Year at the 2025/26 London & South East England Prestige Awards

Tiger Cleaning in action

Tiger Cleaning, a standout name in the region’s cleaning industry,has been crowned Commercial Cleaning Company of the Year – Hertfordshire at the prestigious 2025/26 London & South East England Prestige Awards

This latest accolade adds to the growing list of recognition for the company’s commitment to excellence in both commercial and residential cleaning services.

Known for its consistent 5-star rating on Google and a perfect score of 10 on Checkatrade, Tiger Cleaning has built a strong reputation for reliability, professionalism, and customer satisfaction. The company was previously honoured as the Best Commercial Cleaning Company 2024 – South East of England, and was a proud finalist at the West London Business Awards 2025, cementing its position as a leading force in the industry.

CEO Alex Williams expressed immense gratitude to his team, stating: "This award is a testament to the incredible hard work, dedication, and professionalism shown every day by our staff. Without their consistent commitment to high standards, this wouldn't have been possible. We’re proud of our journey so far and excited about what lies ahead. Tiger Cleaning will continue to thrive, grow, and raise the bar in the cleaning sector."

Tiger Cleaning Awards

As more organisations seek trusted, high-quality cleaning partners, accolades like these not only reinforce Tiger Cleaning’s credibility but also help secure new contracts across London, Hertfordshire and the wider South East region. With a loyal client base and a growing demand for their tailored cleaning solutions, Tiger Cleaning continues to set the gold standard.

For businesses or homeowners seeking exceptional cleaning services, the name Tiger Cleaning now carries even more prestige, backed by results, reviews, and respected industry recognition.