Three Hammers in St Albans shines with a bold new look

The Three Hammers

The Three Hammers in St Albans welcomes pub-goers back following an extensive nearly 3-week refurbishment.

Featuring a fresher, modern design, the makeover has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

A revamped open plan bar, stylish soft furnishings, enlarged dining space and refreshed beer garden are just some of the recent changes that have been made to provide guests with a relaxed and welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Serving up great quality food, The Three Hammers offers a great value fixed price menu with three courses available for £13.29 from 12pm – 5pm, Monday – Friday and £16.49 after 5pm, Monday – Friday.

But that’s not all — the pub has updated its menu to include a wide range of new, delicious dishes, including Grilled Seabass Fillets, Maple Glazed Belly Pork and Fisherman’s Catch.

There is also a fixed price Sunday lunch menu with up to three courses available, including the classic pub roast, with guests able to add three sides bundle of Cauliflower Cheese, Pork, Leek & Apple Stuffing and Yorkshire Puddings for only £6.49.

The Three Hammers also offers guests a selection of drinks from their well-stocked bar including cask ales, fine wines, and a selection of cocktails including the delicious and refreshing Hugo Spritz which is a refreshing and slightly sweet combination of bright St Germain elderflower liqueur, prosecco, and soda. Or try our Limoncello Spritz with a true taste of Italy-zingy Isolabella Limoncello paired with prosecco and lemonade, for a zingy, citrus taste.

The pub also has a large beer garden, which can seat up to 150 guests making it the perfect place to enjoy the summer sunshine this year with a pint or cocktail in hand.

The Three Hammers will also be hosting a range of live entertainment events post refurbishment, keep an eye on The Three Hammers Facebook page for further information.

Located near to the M1 and M25, close to Hemel Hempstead and Watford, The Three Hammers in St Albans is a great place for families to eat, drink, and relax after a long day exploring the Harry Potter Experience, Verulamium Park, or the many historical attractions in the Roman City of St Albans.

Ren Barnardo, General Manager at The Three Hammers, said: “We are delighted to invite both our regulars and new visitors to experience the fresh new look of The Three Hammers, while still enjoying the familiar, cosy atmosphere that makes our pub special.

Four-legged friends are also welcome at The Three Hammers as the pub is dog-friendly in both the bar and garden areas and offers water on request to ensure dogs are as comfortable as their owners.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look The Three Hammers please visit their website https://www.emberinns.co.uk/nationalsearch/eastofengland/the-three-hammers-st-albans#/