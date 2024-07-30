The Repair Shed and a hedgehog named LeBron

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of our happy customers tells us their story: “I bought my boyfriend a hedgehog house from The Repair Shed, not actually for my boyfriend, but to encourage hedgehogs into the garden.

Two days later, a hedgehog gets caught up in netting protecting the roses on the front driveway. As it’s an old basketball net, we thought Mr Hedgehog may have been doing some nocturnal netball practice. SLAM DUNK?

The poor thing had become so caught up in the net that we had to cut him free and get the vet to give him a check-up.

All was well so we brought “LeBron” back home to the hedgehog house.

The Hedgehog house and the new tenant

LeBron has been coming back every night, usually 3 or 4 times and eating loads of hedgehog food and mooching about in his new apartment.

The hedgehog houses are a great idea! Best present I’ve ever brought and only £40!”

At Community Action Dacorum, in our ongoing efforts to promote sustainability and community support, The Repair Shed has been crafting unique items from reused and reclaimed materials, such as timber. One of our standout creations is the hedgehog house made from old palettes, designed to provide a safe haven for these cute critters, while also raising funds and awareness for our charity.

By choosing products from The Repair Shed, customers are participating in a cycle of reuse, sustainability, and support for our initiatives. It is a testament to how small actions can lead to significant positive change.

We make, create, upcycle, repair, restore a range of wonderful items, like our hedgehog house, bee Hotels, bird boxes, garden shelves, chopping boards, this list goes on, all of these items are made from reused timber and other materials, the main goal is to keep as much as we can out of landfill, repair, re-use and recycle, both our motto and our creed.

Have a look here for a small range of some of the items we create. The larger items we make to order, but we have some hand crafted smaller items for sale immediatly at out offices in The Roundhouse Marlowes, and 48 Old High Street, Hemel, our head office of Community Action Dacorum.

Call 01442 253935 and ask to speak with Tony or Matt.