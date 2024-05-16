The Marlowes Shopping Centre pauses for reflection this Mental Health Awareness Week
The shopping centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, has been posting on their social media across the week with moments of reflection for their followers, highlighting tips and tricks that are able to give small boosts to mental health.
The Baytree has been offering advice on services such as PureGym in the light of this year’s theme #MomentsforMovement, free downloadable colouring sheets for children and adults to enjoy, and other products that may have benefits.
In addition, a light was shone upon the shopping centre’s staff training programmes, for which many members of the team are qualified Mental Health First Aiders, frequently encouraging talks about mental health amongst other members of staff as well as the general public.
Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented ““We are proud to be supporting Mental Health Awareness Week this week with moments for reflection across our social media. It is important to recognise the importance of looking after mental health, and anything that aids in destigmatising this is fantastic. We are also so proud to offer Mental Health Training for members of our staff, an invaluable qualification that can benefit so many. For more information, including signposting for brilliant local charities, head over to our Facebook page.”