The Marlowes Shopping Centre pauses for reflection this Mental Health Awareness Week

This Mental Health Awareness Week, The Marlowes Shopping Centre are shining a light on small ways people can boost their mental wellbeing.

The shopping centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, has been posting on their social media across the week with moments of reflection for their followers, highlighting tips and tricks that are able to give small boosts to mental health.

The Baytree has been offering advice on services such as PureGym in the light of this year’s theme #MomentsforMovement, free downloadable colouring sheets for children and adults to enjoy, and other products that may have benefits.

In addition, a light was shone upon the shopping centre’s staff training programmes, for which many members of the team are qualified Mental Health First Aiders, frequently encouraging talks about mental health amongst other members of staff as well as the general public.

