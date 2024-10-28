Tech entrepreneurs of the future?

A ‘torrent’ of five and six year-olds descended upon the new Code Ninjas Dojo in Hemel Hempstead at the weekend to sort out their loops from their sequences!

They were participating in a free Ghostly Game Jam and were encouraged to stretch their imaginations and mental muscles to create their very own spooky game – which they then took home!

Code Ninjas is a coding and STEM club for kids which operates from The Marlowes Shopping Centre. Dojo Manager Chiamaka is committed to the club’s core purposes - to empower young minds with computational thinking and prepare them for the digital future.

“Thanks to an awesome education team in the US and Sensei squad on the ground, we offer unrivalled core curriculum programmes in Computer Science in the Dojo,” she explains. “And events like this JR Ghostly Game Jam show we don’t want the younger ones to miss out on the fun!

Attendees followed instructions to create their own game in Scratch JR

“Our JR programme builds a foundation of coding and problem-solving skills for younger kids through a fun and completely visual curriculum”

Code Ninjas Hemel Hempstead equips kids with vital computer science skills while fostering creativity, resilience and problem-solving abilities. The event was guided by a team of expert instructors, known as Senseis, who led participants through coding their own games, with attendees creating their very own versions which they could then remix and play at home.

In the very short time it has been open, the Coding and STEM Club has created over 50 Kid Code Ninjas from Hemel and the surrounding areas. Ninjas and their parents and carers are full of praise for being able to access an awesome Computer Science curriculum on their doorstep.

An active Ninja recently said: “It's fun and it's really helping me with my IT and coding. The staff are really kind and always supportive if I need help. I'm really happy that I'm there and doing Code Ninjas.”

Creating a character as part of the free Game Jam event

And a parent of a Code Ninja commented “My girl comes back excited every time. Her progress is obvious and how you keep all kids entertained is amazing!”

If your child aspires to be a future tech whiz or is simply looking for a new place to make friends, build confidence, and have lots of fun, learn more about Code Ninjas Hemel Hempstead here: https://www.codeninjas.co.uk/hemel-hempstead-hrt-uk/create