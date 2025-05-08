Tannery Lodge announced as name for new Churchill Living development in Wigginton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tannery Lodge has been unveiled as the name of the brand-new Churchill Living development that is currently under construction in the heart of Wigginton.

The Lodge was named by competition winner, Dawn Stewart, and her inspiration for the name came from Wigginton’s notable links to tanning, and the tannery that formerly stood on the site of the new development. Wigginton Tannery operated for over 150 years, active from the early 19th century until its eventual closure in the mid-20th century. The long-standing local industry played an integral role in the local economy, providing essential materials for goods such as shoes, saddles and various other leather products.

On collecting her £100 prize, Dawn said: “I think Tannery Lodge is a classy, upbeat address with a nod to the past. I’m over the moon that my suggestion was chosen and it will make me smile every time I pass by.”

Once constructed, Tannery Lodge will comprise of 46 self-contained one- and two-bedroom apartments, with the first occupants expected to move in by summer 2026. Each apartment comes with a colour-coordinated kitchen complete with integrated appliances, as well as an exclusive Owners’ Lounge complete with a coffee bar and Wi-Fi. A 24-hour Careline support system and on-site Lodge Manager is also in place for extra peace of mind.

Wigginton is conveniently located just a short distance from York City Centre, with public transport links available nearby. Owners will have everything they need on their doorstep including a doctor’s surgery, dentist, library and a charming village boasting a selection of retailers, cosy cafes and restaurants. For those wanting to stay active in their retirement, York is home to a range of museums, including York Castle Museum and the National Railway Museum, as well as an abundance of options for historical days out and lush greenspaces to explore.

Kate Riley, Area Sales Manager for Churchill Living’s Central Division, comments “We are thrilled to be officially announcing the name of our brand-new Lodge! A big thank you to competition winner, Dawn Stewart, for her part in choosing a name that really reflects and honours the industrial history of Wigginton. Construction is making great progress and we can’t wait to welcome new Owners!”

For more information on Tannery Lodge visit the website or call 0800 084 1849.