Tackling crime in Hemel Hempstead town centre was focus of MP Mike Penning’s visit to Metro Bank

The cost of living crisis and tackling crime in the town centre was the focus of a visit by MP Mike Penning to Metro Bank’s Marlowes store.

Sir Mike, MP for Hemel Hempstead, wanted to know how local consumers and businesses were coping during the ongoing economic climate.

Discussions ranged interest rate rises and the impact on mortgages and savings rates to the store’s support for homeless charity, DENS by helping to collect donations and promoting its Day to Amaze scheme to help local good causes by volunteering to run fundraising events.

Sir Mike Penning MP, centre, pictured with Guy Jones-Owen, left, and David Byrne during a visit to the Hemel Hempstead branch of Metro Bank

Metro Bank store manager, David Byrne, said: “We discussed a lot of local issues including policing and tackling crime in the town centre as well as the wider impact of fraud and scams and helping victims of these crimes, plus the need to stop scams at source by catching and punishing the perpetrators.

“We also talked about our ongoing support for the local business community, based on building trusted relationships and delivering great service via our accessible local business managers, as well as the store acting as a centre for business networking, talks and events.

"We also support the Dacorum’s Den business grant scheme which is chaired by Sir Mike and our active participating in the local Business Improvement District.”

Metro Bank supports the Armed Forces and veterans with Sir Mike both a veteran and former Minister for the Armed Forces.

“Sir Mike was particularly keen to talk about the range of related issues from housing to financial education,” explained Metro Bank area director, Guy Jones-Owen.

“We are a signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant and have achieved the Gold Award, so we explained how we are working on extending our free financial education programme, Money Zone, to the Armed Forces especially and how we have delivered the programme to local schools and also at big events such as the recent Hertfordshire Agricultural Society Food & Farming Day.”