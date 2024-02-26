Support4Dacorum: making a difference together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Support4Dacorum connects volunteers with organisations that provide a wide range of services, including grocery shopping, transportation, friendly phone calls to reduce loneliness and isolation, gardening, and produce growing.

The initiative has been a lifeline for thousands of individuals over the years, particularly during the pandemic when many vulnerable residents struggled with access to essentials and loneliness. Mary, a recipient of the befriending service and shopping from Door to Store, said that it “has been a total lifesaver. It means everything to know that I haven’t been forgotten.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers also benefit from their involvement. Sarah, a volunteer, said, “I started volunteering to fill up some downtime, but I’ve gained so much in return. I’ve met incredible people I never would have crossed paths with before and been able to help others.”

Making a difference together with learning

Volunteering for your community is a powerful way to connect with others and make a difference. It allows neighbours to support each other through small acts of kindness and builds bonds between people of different generations and backgrounds.

At its heart, volunteering showcases the strength and compassion of Dacorum residents. When people come together to uplift others, they make a tangible difference.

If you want to make a difference in your community, contact the Volunteer Centre today by calling 01442 247209 or emailing: [email protected].

Advertisement

Advertisement