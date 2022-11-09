The team at Specsavers Hemel Hempstead have been shortlisted for the title of Multiple Practice of the Year at Optician Awards 2022.

PR and community engagement lead at the store, Priti Amrania said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award. To be given the opportunity to highlight and showcase our dedicated commitment to our store, each other, our community and to Specsavers is humbling, yet exciting.”

Specsavers Hemel Hempstead clinical director, Shane Abbas Bhimani said: “To have been shortlisted in this category is thrilling, because it recognises the eye and hear care services we provide across Hemel, having been proudly serving our local community since 1995, so for over 27 years.”

From left: Priti Amrania, Geeta Patel, Ash Patel, Louise England and Anton Rajasooriya

General manager Louise England thanked everyone who has supported the store in the nomination.