Sorbon Estates announces development plans

Following the acquisition of 168-192 High Street, Berkhamsted by Sorbon Estates in 2023, the company has announced plans for the revitalisation of the area.

The transformative urban regeneration project aims to breathe new life into this section of the High Street through a thoughtfully designed, mixed-use development. The proposal will not only enhance the overall appearance of the area but also introduce new spaces that serve both the community and local businesses.

At the heart of the plan is the preservation and enhancement of the ground-floor retail spaces, ensuring they continue to be a vital part of the High Street’s vibrant commercial landscape and boosting Berkhamsted’s appeal as a shopping destination.

In addition to retail improvements, the project will, subject to planning approval, introduce a new leisure space and significant improvements to the view from Water Lane Car Park.

Tim Matthews, Sorbon Estates

Tim Matthews, Commercial Development Surveyor, leading the project at Sorbon Estates, said:

‘Over the past few months, we have actively engaged with Dacorum Borough Council and local stakeholders to gather valuable insights and understand what matters most to the community.

‘The new scheme will enrich the town centre with enhanced retail offerings, provide much needed high-quality housing, and improved aesthetics at both the front and rear of the site, all aimed at positively contributing to the community’s sustainable growth.

‘As a long-term investor, we are committed to creating a vibrant, integrated urban environment which respects Berkhamsted’s historical heritage while meeting modern needs.’

To ensure the community remains at the heart of this development, Sorbon Estates will host a public exhibition on Thursday 26 September at the Town Hall. In addition, a dedicated website has been launched, providing further information about the project - www.168-192highstreet.co.uk.