SO Resi appointed selling agent by Settle Group to sell affordable homes in Hertfordshire

Settle Group & SO Resi Partnerships are pleased to announce that SO Resi have been appointed as selling agent for Settle Group’s Shared Ownership apartments at our Comet Rise development in Hatfield.

This partnership, which has been facilitated through the SO Resi Partnerships brand, will manage the transaction of the properties through SO Resi’s specialist sales team. SO Resi Partnerships has a wealth of experience and expertise in selling Shared Ownership schemes and aims to deliver affordable housing across the country.

With SO Resi onboard, Settle recently released to market the first 20 one and two bedroom apartments with prospective buyers able to be guided round the show apartment by on the site sales team.

The Comet Rise development will comprise 86 one and two-bedroom shared ownership apartments offering modern living in the bustling location of Hatfield, ideal for first-time buyers and commuters. The town provides a mix of modern amenities and historical charm with a plethora of shops, restaurants and parks to cater to all buyers’ needs.

James MacPhail, Head of Sales & Marketing from settle group comments: “Here at Settle we have a busy pipeline of Shared Ownership homes coming up across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire over the next few years; providing much needed affordable housing to our communities. When looking to find a partner to help us achieve this goal, becoming an extension of our inhouse sales team, it was important we found one who shared our values and fully understood the Shared Ownership market. In working in partnership with SO Resi at Comet Rise we’re confident we’ve found the right partner.”

Kevin Sims, Director of Sales & Marketing at SO Resi comments: “This is an exciting opportunity to work with settle group through our sales & marketing teams. This is especially good news ahead of such a pivotal year for affordable housing and at SO Resi, we’ve always recognised partnership and collaborative working as the cornerstone of delivering more homes. The sheer volume of homes that our nation needs will require us to come together and work in innovative ways to help meet the growing challenges faced by the industry. Working together we can take great strides to help meet these targets with purpose and urgency.”