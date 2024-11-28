Sipping on Success: The financial upside of Dementia-Friendly cafes

The population is getting older, it's a known fact - and so is the number of people getting diagnosed with dementia.

In business it's all about staying ahead of the game, after all it's all about small margins, between staying afloat and going to the wall, but are all organisations realising that becoming a dementia friendly organisation isn't just a nice thing to do, but can have economic benefits as well.

After all, everyone knows that the " customer is always right ", and in the case of those with dementia never has that been more true. If you treat people right, then they will most likely come back to you time and time again.

Take cafes and restaurants for example, just a few adjustments can make all the difference, clear signage, numbered clocks instead of hands, toilet seats different coloured to the bowel.

The population is ageing, we have to grow with it

Herts County Council have commissioned a dementia friendly project which leads to an accreditation. It's in its early stages but is likely to include a tick list of things you can do. No one is expecting things to happen over night, so don't let that put you off.

By becoming a dementia friendly business, not only are you becoming more inclusive, but you are extending your possible customer reach out, and not to do that would be like pouring hot water down the sink for restaurants and cafes.

For more information and information check out here. https://memorysupportherts.org.uk/dementia-friendly-communities/ or contact [email protected]