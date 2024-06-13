Shortlist revealed for IoD Director of the Year Awards
The England-wide awards showcase the achievements and contributions of business leaders across ten areas of excellence, from Sustainability and Innovation to Equality Diversity and Inclusion, as well as a newly introduced International category.
Hundreds of applications were appraised by this year’s judging panel, chaired by Ian Dormer CBE, CDir, and comprising directors, senior managers, non-executives, academics and other specialists to produce this year’s shortlist of finalists. Fifty-two businesses made it through to the final stages.
The winners will be announced at a glittering lunchtime presentation ceremony held at The Grand Hotel, Birmingham, on Friday 4 October.
Jon Geldart, director general of the IoD, said: “Our prestigious Director of the Year Awards bring together some incredible success stories and highlight the inspirational achievements of England’s directors, for their businesses and their communities, in the face of challenging times.
“Once again this year, the standard of entries was high and I wish the very best of luck to our deserving finalists for these top honours. I look forward to celebrating with them at the awards ceremony in Birmingham in October.”
The 2024 national finalists are:
Equality Diversity and Inclusion
Danny Major, OpenDialog AI - London
Ketan Dattani, Buckingham Futures - Edgware, Middlesex
Sharon Peake,Shape Talent Ltd- London
Sustainability
Chris Fry. Accelar Limited – Fleet, Hampshire
Greta McDonald, Sweet Lounge Group Ltd - Northampton
Holly Kragiopoulos. North Star Coffee Roasters - Leeds
Ketan Dattani. Buckingham Futures – Edgware, Middlesex
Owen Thompson. Cambridge Future Tech Ltd – Cambridge
Richard Hagan, Crystal Doors – Manchester
Shameem Kazmi, Britvic PLC – Hemel Hempstead,
NED
Greg Lowson, Pertemps Network Group Limited - Birmingham
Mark Smith, Royal Life Saving Society UK - Worcester
Susan Robson, Women’s Engineering Society - Stevenage
Young & Start Up
Alfredo Saenger, Electrogenos - Oxford
Bethan Vincent, Open Velocity – York
Bryan Charter, Sustainable Systems Ltd / SuSy House – Bristol
Helen Shaw, VCTC Limited – Swadlincote, Derbyshire
Jason Ghous, PHRENeTECH LTD t/a FuneralExperts.com - Liverpool and London
Public and Third Sector
Anna Bokobza. Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) – Runwell, Wickford, Essex
Mark Heasman, Provide Community CIC - Colchester
Sonya Chowdhury, Action for M.E. - Bath
Susan Robson, Women’s Engineering Society – Stevenage
Tom Elliott, Medilink North of England Limited – Sheffield
Family Business
Damian Nunn, Pitkin & Ruddock Ltd - Bury St Edmunds
Gary Stewart, Lyfeguard Limited – London
Jonathan Guy, Aqueous Digital - Northwich
Lara Fox, Objective Computing Ltd – Chelmsford
Paul Miller, Cornish Accounting Solutions Ltd – Bodmin, Cornwall
Steve Miller, The Workplace Depot - Nottingham
Innovation
Alex Reip, Oxford nanoSystems Ltd - Oxford
Fatih Tekin, MISTIS Ltd – London/Essex
Greta McDonald, Sweet Lounge Group Ltd - Northampton
Michael Doolin, Clover HR – Worcester/Hereford
Mo Isap, IN4 Group – Manchester
Rachel Rowley, Encore Environment - Northampton
International
Chris Saul, Hitachi Europe - Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire
Matthew Jordan, NMS INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED - Market Harborough, Leicestershire
Steven Marcelino, Equatorise Advisory – London
Tom Elliott, Medilink North of England Limited - Sheffield
SME
Dean Bennett, China Fleet Country Club – Saltash, Cornwall
Emma Armstrong, Empro Business Group - Birmingham
Greta McDonald, Sweet Lounge Group Ltd - Northampton
James Groves , Indigo Swan - Norwich
Ketan Dattani, Buckingham Futures - Edgware, London
Luke Fay, Treework Environmental Practice - London
Mo Isap, IN4 Group- Salford
Owen Thompson, Cambridge Future Tech Ltd – Cambridge
Rachel Garrett , CMG Technologies – Woodbridge, Suffolk
Tom Elliott, Medilink North of England Limited – Sheffield
Chartered Director
Sarah Walker-Smith, AMPA Holdings LLP - Birmingham
Paul Dixon, Osler Diagnostics Ltd - Milton Keynes, Bucks
Sarah Clarke, The THINK Organisation Ltd – Manchester
Guy Shepherd, Software Alliance Ltd
