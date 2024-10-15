Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are plenty of flexible, remote-friendly ways to boost your income from home this autumn

Embrace seasonal trends to attract clients and cater to festive demand

These jobs are ideal for those looking to monetise creative skills or work in online customer support

Other options range from helping small businesses prepare for the holidays to offering academic support

Many are beginner-friendly, with opportunities on freelance platforms and online marketplaces

As the leaves turn amber and the days get shorter, autumn brings a natural shift in pace - and with it, plenty of opportunities for extra income that can be earned from the comfort of your own home.

From creative ventures to helping small businesses gear up for the holidays, festive gift consulting to tutoring and crafting, there are numerous ways to embrace the season’s vibes while boosting your bank balance.

Whether you’re looking for flexible remote work or a way to monetise a hobby, here’s a round-up of some of the best seasonal autumnal side hustles.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Freelance content writing and blogging

Autumn is packed with timely topics, from Halloween and Bonfire Night to preparing for Christmas, and brands and bloggers are looking to capture these themes to engage their audiences, making it the perfect season for freelance writers.

If you enjoy writing and have a knack for seasonal trends, autumn offers ample opportunity for creating seasonal content on lifestyle topics such as cosy home décor, holiday recipes, fashion trends, and travel destinations.

Websites like Upwork, ProBlogger and Fiverr are popular for freelance writers, but you could also reach out to lifestyle, travel, or food blogs directly. Creating a portfolio of sample work can also help attract clients.

Virtual holiday gift shopper and consultant

As we head into the holiday season, many people start thinking about gift shopping - but not everyone has the time or creativity to pick out perfect presents.

If you have a knack for finding thoughtful gifts and know where to source unique items online, this could be an excellent side hustle.

Virtual gift consultants can work one-on-one with clients to help them find suitable presents within budget, or even create gift guides tailored to different personalities and interests. If you’re a savvy online shopper, this job is right up your alley.

Market your services on social media or freelance platforms, or create a website to showcase your skills - offering a "Free Consultation" or holiday promotion might also help to attract early clients.

Seasonal customer service representative

Many businesses, particularly e-commerce sites and retail companies, hire remote customer service reps as they anticipate an increase in sales leading up to the holidays.

Seasonal customer service jobs generally involve helping customers with queries, processing orders and handling returns. It’s a flexible option if you have good communication skills and are comfortable managing phone or online inquiries.

Check out job boards like Reed, Totaljobs and Indeed for seasonal customer service listings, or consider reaching out to online retailers directly, especially those in the gift or clothing industries that experience high holiday demand.

Sell your holiday craft skills

Autumn is one of the best times of year to sell handmade items, particularly those with a cosy, seasonal feel.

If you’re crafty or have a knack for DIY projects, you could start a seasonal Etsy shop focusing on autumnal and holiday products, such as hand-poured candles, knitted scarves, wreaths, or Christmas ornaments.

Shoppers are always on the lookout for unique gifts and décor, so this is a prime time to tap into that demand.

Etsy is the leading platform for handmade items, but you could also consider Folksy, another marketplace for handmade goods. Building an Instagram presence will also help your market your products, as visuals are key for capturing attention.

Online tutoring and academic support

With school back in full swing, autumn is a busy time for tutors, and parents looking to help their children catch up or excel in subjects like maths, science or English might be interested in hiring an online tutor.

Explore popular online tutoring platforms such as Tutorful or MyTutor - you can also advertise your services on social media or in local Facebook groups.

Freelance social media management for seasonal campaigns

Many small businesses ramp up their social media activity in autumn to promote holiday sales or seasonal offerings.

If you’re skilled in creating eye-catching visuals, crafting engaging captions and growing social media followings, becoming a freelance social media manager could be a lucrative side hustle.

You might handle tasks like creating Halloween or holiday-themed posts, designing Instagram stories or managing paid ad campaigns.

Use Upwork, LinkedIn or PeoplePerHour to connect with small businesses. Networking in local business groups or LinkedIn groups can also lead to new clients.

Transcription and captioning for seasonal media content

The holiday season often sees an increase in video content, from YouTube vlogs to festive online courses and promotional materials.

Companies and content creators frequently need transcription and captioning services, especially to meet accessibility requirements and to cater to global audiences.

If you have good typing skills and attention to detail, transcription could be a flexible autumnal side gig. Sites like Rev, TranscribeMe and GoTranscript offer regular work for transcriptionists.

For a higher rate, consider freelancing directly for UK-based content creators or small businesses.

Online bookkeeping for small businesses

As small businesses prepare for the end of the fiscal year, many owners start organising their financial records in autumn. If you have a background in finance or bookkeeping, offering your services remotely could be a profitable side hustle.

Many small businesses need help managing expenses, creating financial statements and getting a head start on their tax filings for the new year.

Sites like QuickBooks have resources for finding freelance bookkeepers, and you can also reach out through LinkedIn or social media. This is especially valuable to small businesses without dedicated accounting departments.

Pet sitting and dog walking

While not entirely remote, this one is great for those who are home-based and have a love for animals.

As the holiday season approaches, many people are in need of pet sitters and dog walkers, especially during autumn school breaks and around Christmas.

You could even coordinate with local pet-sitting businesses or set up a service where pet owners can connect with sitters in their area, taking a small commission.

Rover is a well-known pet-sitting app, but you could also advertise locally on community boards or social media, building connections with local pet owners and fellow pet-sitters.

Online survey taker or product tester

While it may not make you a fortune, taking online surveys or participating in product testing can be a nice way to earn extra cash without a significant time commitment.

Market research companies frequently launch new survey campaigns in the run-up to the holidays, testing everything from festive foods to seasonal product packaging.

Sign up with reputable survey sites such as Prolific, Swagbucks or Toluna, or try out product-testing sites like Pinecone Research, but be cautious of sites that ask for excessive personal information and stick to reputable platforms.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.