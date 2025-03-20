SAGA Truck and Van completes acquisition of Motus Truck & Van with an exciting future ahead

SAGA Truck and Van has officially completed the acquisition of Motus Truck & Van, the Mercedes-Benz Truck and Van division of Motus Group (UK), marking the formation of one of the largest Mercedes-Benz Truck, Mercedes-Benz Van, and FUSO partnerships in the UK.

For the time being, operations at Motus Truck & Van remain unchanged, ensuring continuity for customers. The same dedicated teams, expert services, and commitment to excellence remain in place. However, in the coming weeks, customers will begin to see the rollout of SAGA Truck and Van branding across locations in Essex, Hertfordshire and East Anglia.

This acquisition represents more than just expansion—it is a commitment to strengthening customer support by uniting two trusted teams with shared values. With ten dealerships and a dedicated Bodyshop across five counties, the combined network is now one of the most comprehensive Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle operations in the UK.

Strengthening the Future

SAGA Truck and Van acquired Sparshatt Truck and Van in early 2024.

Philippe Canetti,European Director of SAGA Trucks, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition of Motus Truck & Van:

“At the beginning of 2024, we expanded our UK presence with the acquisition of Sparshatt Truck and Van in Kent. Now, this latest acquisition marks another significant step in our growth journey. Together we represent a potential 1,200 trucks and 2,500 van sales in the UK, with six hundred employees and a revenue around 400 million Euros. However, these results can only be achieved with aligned values and embracing the future of the commercial vehicle industry; from evolving customer demands to the shift to additional services and sustainable technologies, we are in this together.”

Heiko Selzam, Managing Director of Daimler Truck UK Ltd, welcomed the development:

“SAGA’s commitment to Truck excellence in the UK aligns perfectly with Daimler Truck’s vision. This partnership strengthens our ability to support our customers with industry-leading products, service and innovation.”

SAGA’s sites now extend into Hertfordshire, Essex and East Anglia

Leonhard Niemann, Head of Network Development and Training at Daimler Truck UK Ltd, added:

“SAGA's development in the UK aligns seamlessly with our vision for transforming the Dealer network into a sustainable and future-proof model. This marks a pivotal step in strengthening our foundation to meet the evolving needs of our customers while driving innovation and sustainability within our operations.”

Kevin Ferris, Head of Network Operations at Mercedes-Benz Vans, also commented:

“This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to build on the strength, expertise, and continuity offered to our customers.”

Looking Ahead

While daily operations remain unchanged, customers can anticipate an enhanced experience as SAGA Truck and Van integrates its branding and resources across the newly expanded network.