Retro gaming event from 'Pokemania' team heads to Hemel Hempstead

Building off the success of Pokemania and popular Lego-themed events, the team behind those ventures is bringing a brand-new show to Hemel Hempstead.

Called, Retro Gaming Market, it will take place at Everyone Active on July 6.

Organisers say Hemel Hempstead holds a special place for the team as it was the launch location for Pokemania and National Brick Events. Now, it becomes the birthplace of their newest venture, aiming to unite gamers, collectors, and nostalgic fans for a full day of retro-fuelled fun.

They have booked traders and confirmed that thousands of classic games, consoles, and gaming merchandise – from the NES and Mega Drive to Game Boy, PlayStation, and everything in between, will be on show.

It is said that the event will appeal to both die-hard collectors and those looking to relive their childhoods. There will also be a small selection of retro consoles set up to play, but the main focus is the marketplace.

Nick, co-founder of Retro Gaming Market, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing this new event to Hemel. Retro gaming is huge right now, and we honestly believe anyone who walks through the doors – even if they don’t think they’re into retro games – will find themselves browsing and smiling. We all have those gaming memories, and this show is about reliving them.”

More details on the new venture, and previous events ran by the retro team, can be found online here.

