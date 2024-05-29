Residents in Tring and Berkhamsted to benefit from major broadband upgrade
Broadband company Full Fibre is heading to 20,000 additional homes and business across the county as part of its commercial investment in digital infrastructure across the UK.
Residents living in Berkhamsted, Tring and 17 other local communities are next in line for Full Fibre, and the roll out supports Hertfordshire County Council’s and the Hertfordshire Growth Board’s Digital Access For All mission. The scheme aims to ensure every Hertfordshire resident has access to best-in-class connectivity by 2050.
County council leader Cllr Richard Roberts, who is also chair of Hertfordshire Growth Board said: "As our digital landscape continues to grow, both Hertfordshire County Council and the Hertfordshire Growth Board are thrilled to see Full Fibre rolled out to even more residents and businesses. We continue to work with Openreach and other telecoms companies throughout the county, ensuring everyone has access to the information and assistance they need. Together, we will empower our communities to thrive in an increasingly connected world."
Openreach has also refreshed its online map and postcode checker to give a clearer, regularly updated view of its plans and progress between now and 2026.
The map shows the levels of current and future expected full fibre coverage as of today, taking data from all of its build programmes, whilst the postcode checker continues to offer the most personalised view of the connectivity available to an individual home or business.
Further updates will be provided as any additional locations are added in future.