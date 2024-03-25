Redrow Eastern searches for longest ever resident for their 50th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, the premium housebuilder, who has 10 live developments across Hertfordshire, Suffolk, Essex, and Bedfordshire is looking for original and long-term residents to share their experiences and unique stories. For those who enter, the winner will win a prize of £500.

Established in 1974, Redrow was founded by Steve Morgan CBE with an initial loan of £5,000 from his father. Over the next five years, the company transitioned from civil engineering to main contract building, seeing Redrow embark on its first housing development in Denbigh, North Wales. After, the company quickly expanded into the homes sector, solidifying its standing a high quality homebuilder. Steve’s entrepreneurial drive continues to shape the company, positioning Redrow as one of the most successful and forward-looking housebuilders in the country.

Most recently, Redrow became the first large housebuilder to introduce air source heat pumps into all of its new developments with underfloor heating as standard, reaffirming its commitment to creating future-fit homes, with greener, more efficient features, a top priority for homebuyers according to recent research.

Over the years, Redrow has built more than 120,000 homes, housing the equivalent population of a major city like Nottingham, and now has twelve regional divisions across England and Wales including Eastern which was started in 2015 and has to-date, crafted over 2,500 homes.

Although Redrow’s first scheme in Denbigh may have consisted of just 36 bungalows, it has evolved its home designs over the years and continuously innovated building everything from apartments to penthouses, family houses and first buyer homes.

Hazel Park on the edge of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was launched in 2023 and will provide over 60 premium homes, ideally suited to growing families, and will consist of the wonderful ‘Oxford’ house type from Redrow’s Lifestyle range.

For Redrow, it is the people and communities that are at the heart of their business. In fact, the housebuilder has funded several projects in the East of England led by local charities such as Haverhill Scout Group, who received a donation toward a new hut, and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance who received donation support as Redrow Eastern’s ‘Charity of the Year’.

With over 2,000 colleagues with a combined service of over 11,000 years supporting customers up and down the country, the housebuilder will be visiting developments across the country to connect and celebrate its 50th anniversary with the people who have made its houses homes across the years.

Kerry McCoubrey, Sales Director at Redrow Eastern, commented: “As we enter this exciting year, commemorating our 50th anniversary, we can’t wait to celebrate with all the people who make Redrow what it is. If you’ve been a Redrow homeowner since your very first home purchase or recently upsized into a new energy efficient home with us, we hope you will join us in the celebrations.

“As part of our 50th anniversary, we want to hear from you, whether that’s an interesting homebuying tale or a story of your life in one of our homes. And if you think you may be the Redrow homeowner who has lived with us the longest, we encourage you to get in touch!”

If you think you’ve lived in a Redrow home for the longest time, send your entry to [email protected]