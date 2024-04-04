Redrow Eastern retains top award for customer service with HBF five-star rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premium housebuilder Redrow has once again earned the top five-star rating by The Home Builders Federation (HBF). Redrow is building homes in Hertfordshire across their Hazel Park development and is proud to continue delivering this high quality service to the region.

The national homebuilder, whose Eastern division is based in Basildon, Essex, achieved the accolade with more than 90 per cent of its customers saying they would recommend Redrow to a friend.

The award is based on the independently operated National New Homes Survey, one of the largest consumer satisfaction surveys in the country, the results of which are used by the HBF to calculate a star rating to award the housebuilders committed to meeting customer satisfaction standards.

The Chester house type

This follows Redrow taking home a Silver win at the WhatHouse? Awards 2023 for Best Large Housebuilder, Best Use of Technology at the UK Customer Satisfaction Awards, as well as a prestigious award of Best Customer Satisfaction at the UK Housebuilder Awards 2023.

The housebuilder has implemented a number of new customer-focused initiatives over the past year and is a testament to its continued efforts in keeping ahead of the industry when it comes to customer experience. As a result, it has also maintained its ‘excellent’ Trustpilot rating with over 7,700 reviews.

One of a kind for homebuyers

Redrow developed and launched its innovative mobile app, helping homeowners find their dream new home in just a few taps. Building on its reputation for digital innovation and customer experience, the app is the first and only of its type on iOS and Android.

Research from Redrow found that almost 40% of homeowners will use a property app to search for their new home, so it was built to support market demand and needs. The app caters to homebuyers’ behaviour while offering the quickest and easiest way to find their new home and is the next step in Redrow’s ongoing investment into improving digital experiences for their customers.

Industry-first online experience

While Redrow’s home-buying experience is extremely convenient, it’s also highly personable. The housebuilder introduced bespoke video messaging for every customer – a first for a UK housebuilder. This means sales, site and customer service colleagues can create and send personalised videos to customers, such as introductions, appointment reminders and hard hat tours of part-completed homes. The experience is often cited by customers as a point of difference, particularly amongst those who are moving long distances or who find it difficult to physically visit site.

While Redrow supports customers in the run up to purchasing and moving into their new home, that isn’t where the customer journey ends. The award-winning online portal, Homeowner Support, is an easy area to log issues and speeds up resolution times.

Leaders in the industry

It’s been over a year since Redrow launched its brand new Eco-Electric homes, helping homeowners reduce their energy bills with future-ready features such as air source heat pumps, ground floor underfloor heating and thicker insulation. The pioneering move places the housebuilder well ahead of competitors when it comes to the Government’s proposals to make all new build properties gas-free from 2025.

Redrow continues to invest in important new, green technology and leads the way by ensuring its homes are ‘zero carbon ready’ for when the grid is decarbonised and helps homeowners in the immediate terms with a better, more efficient energy solution.