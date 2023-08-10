£2m offers received for Hemel Hempstead property boasting sauna, jacuzzi and outdoor swimming pool

It has been described as the kind of property most people only ever dream of owning

A luxurious Hemel Hempstead property is set to be sold for at least £2 million.

Offers of £2 million have been submitted to purchase a five-bedroom home on Longdean Park.

Called, The Leas, the property boasts an outdoor swimming pool, private sauna, and jacuzzi.

Inside the home is five bathrooms, reception rooms, and five bedrooms.

Castles describes the home as “the kind of property most people only ever dream of owning – or read about in celebrity magazines”.

The overall area which encompasses the outdoor pool covers around 5,000 sq.ft.

It is also within half a mile of two different primary schools and two miles of nearby railway stations.

You can view the desirable property via the below photo gallery:

1 . Kitchen The kitchen and breakfast room has space for pretty much any appliance any cook could consider, Castles says. Photo: Castles Photo Sales

2 . Dining room The relatively small (in comparison) dining room sits across from the kitchen and breakfast room Photo: Castles Photo Sales

3 . Living room The main living room has a feature fireplace. Photo: Castles Photo Sales

4 . Front of the home The front of the expensive Hemel Hempstead home has plenty of private parking space Photo: Castles Photo Sales