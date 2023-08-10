News you can trust since 1858
Offers of £2 million have been received

£2m offers received for Hemel Hempstead property boasting sauna, jacuzzi and outdoor swimming pool

It has been described as the kind of property most people only ever dream of owning
By James Lowson
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:14 BST

A luxurious Hemel Hempstead property is set to be sold for at least £2 million.

Offers of £2 million have been submitted to purchase a five-bedroom home on Longdean Park.

Called, The Leas, the property boasts an outdoor swimming pool, private sauna, and jacuzzi.

Castles is selling the home that can be viewed online here on Zoopla.

Inside the home is five bathrooms, reception rooms, and five bedrooms.

Castles describes the home as “the kind of property most people only ever dream of owning – or read about in celebrity magazines”.

The overall area which encompasses the outdoor pool covers around 5,000 sq.ft.

It is also within half a mile of two different primary schools and two miles of nearby railway stations.

You can view the desirable property via the below photo gallery:

The kitchen and breakfast room has space for pretty much any appliance any cook could consider, Castles says.

1. Kitchen

The kitchen and breakfast room has space for pretty much any appliance any cook could consider, Castles says. Photo: Castles

The relatively small (in comparison) dining room sits across from the kitchen and breakfast room

2. Dining room

The relatively small (in comparison) dining room sits across from the kitchen and breakfast room Photo: Castles

The main living room has a feature fireplace.

3. Living room

The main living room has a feature fireplace. Photo: Castles

The front of the expensive Hemel Hempstead home has plenty of private parking space

4. Front of the home

The front of the expensive Hemel Hempstead home has plenty of private parking space Photo: Castles

