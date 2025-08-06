£23m earmarked to upgrade Dacorum leisure centres with swimming pool renovations planned

Dacorum Borough Council has unveiled its plans to upgrade leisure centres in the region with £23 million allocated to the project.

Dacorum Borough Council has confirmed it is spending millions on renovations to Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted Leisure Centres.

Included in the council’s upgrade programmes are the following improvements:

-Upgrades to Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centres – including new sports hall flooring, poolside improvements and remodelling reception and café areas.

The upgrades include plans to install solar panels

-Re-tiling of five swimming pools at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre.

-Vital maintenance works to ensure long-term sustainability including replacement windows and new external cladding.

-Introduction of energy-saving measures to reduce carbon emissions such as new circulation pumps and LED lights across the sites.

Expansion of renewable energy initiatives, building on the recent installation of 762 solar panels at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre.

Councillor Adrian England said: “I’m smiling and full of hope and purpose for our area, to be starting this project to improve our leisure facilities. It is so good for our communities and for families, that we enable and inspire the communities we serve to lead healthier, more active lives.

“This investment supports the Council’s broader vision for Dacorum, aligning with our goals to improve public health and wellbeing, reduce environmental impact, and create characterful community spaces.”

Work on the sites is expected to begin in 2026, the council has revealed.

Everyone Active runs the day to day operations at the centres. Steve Cox, Everyone Active area contract manager, said: “Everyone Active is delighted that Dacorum Borough Council is moving ahead with this significant investment into the borough’s leisure centres.”