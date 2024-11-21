Primark in Hemel Hempstead introduces click and collect service ahead of Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Primark has introduced click and collect services in two of its stores in Hertfordshire.

Customers can now order goods online and pick them up from the Primark stores in Hemel Hempstead and Stevenage.

Announced yesterday (20 November), the discount retailer has made the change ahead of the festive season, which is always one of the busiest periods for goods outlets.

As well as the two Hertfordshire stores, click and collect is being introduced at nine other Primark stores. According to the company, it is part of a wider initiative to introduce click and collect into all of its stores in the UK. Current data released by the business shows that over half of its stores have a click and collect option.

The service has been introduced at two Hertfordshire stores. Photo from Daniel Graves

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: “We’re already seeing strong uptake for Click & Collect as we continue to roll out the service nationwide, and we expect this demand to grow as we head into the busy festive shopping season. We hope our customers up and down the country find their shopping experiences just that little bit easier this year thanks to the added convenience our service brings.

“Now that Click & Collect is available at more than half of our British stores, we’re pleased to be offering shoppers more opportunities than ever to enjoy our great value, affordable fashion.”

Clothes can be ordered to the Hemel Hempstead store online here.

