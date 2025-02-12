Plans submitted for new Burger King restaurant and drive-thru in Hemel Hempstead

A computer-generated image submitted as part of the original planning application. Credit: 3DReid/Dacorum Borough Council.

A new Burger King restaurant and drive-thru could be coming to Hemel Hempstead, a recently submitted planning application suggests.

Plans to install Burger King signage at a drive-thru site off Jarman Way were filed earlier this month.

They include a Burger King pylon, a digital menu and one-way signs.

A planning application for the building, close to St Albans Road, was submitted in May last year and approved by Dacorum Borough Council in November.

The new restaurant would be built near the Lidl supermarket, which opened in November last year, and close to an existing McDonald’s restaurant.

Plans show that the restaurant would include indoor seating and a drive-thru and be next to an electric vehicle charging hub.

Hemel Hempstead does not currently have a Burger King restaurant, though the fast food chain previously did have a unit at 215 Marlowes.

A Burger King spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Burger King UK is regularly evaluating opportunities to bring our great-tasting products to more guests in new locations.

“We do not currently have information to share with regards to this restaurant, but we will keep you informed of further information if it becomes available.”