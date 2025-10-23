Pilates with Jenna wins Best Businesswomen Awards 2025

Businesswoman Jenna Horne from Pilates with Jenna won the Silver Award in Best Business Woman in Health and Beauty in this prestigious competition which seeks to find the very best female business talent from across the UK.

The tenacity, creativity, and resilience of female entrepreneurs truly took centre stage. Each winner, carefully selected by an expert panel of judges from hundreds of entries, has showcased exceptional innovation, strong leadership and a passion for their industry. Plus, an unwavering drive to succeed.

The Best Businesswomen Awards were created eleven years ago to celebrate the achievements of female-led businesses and charities across a diverse range of industries. Open to all female business owners, the awards highlight the business acumen, drive and dedication of talented businesswomen who are all inspirational role models.

Debbie Gilbert, founder and organiser of the Awards, said: “Running a business is both exhilarating and challenging. These awards were established to recognise and celebrate the women who are visionary leaders, who step forward with passion and determination. Our judging process is rigorous, and earning a place among our winners is a significant achievement. Each of our winners are incredible women who have demonstrated exceptional skill, innovation, and commitment to excellence. They truly embody what it means to be an outstanding entrepreneur.”

Jenna Horne: “I’m truly honoured to have received the Silver Award for Businesswoman of the Year in the Health & Beauty category. This recognition means so much and reflects the dedication, passion, and hard work that have gone into building my Pilates studio into a space that empowers and supports our community’s health and wellbeing. Community connection has always been at the heart of what I do, and I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come. It was a wonderful evening celebrating the success and resilience of so many inspiring women in business, and I’m excited for what the future holds as our studio continues to grow.”