Pictures of £2.6m 18th century former farmhouse with swimming pool up for sale in Tring

Broadmead Farm has been converted from a farmhouse into a five-bedroom property which is located in Long Marsworth.
Savills is selling the property and it can be seen in full here on Zoopla.
Estate agents have praised its wonderful rural setting located by the Chilterns and near to prosperous villages like Wingrave and Cheddington.
Savills says the home has undergone an extensive programme of internal redevelopment and reconfiguration.
New owners will also inherit an on-site swimming pool situated in the home’s grounds. It has also been revealed that the building was constructed in the 18th and 19th century and maintains decorations associated with those periods.
As well as five bedrooms, the home has bathrooms, and five reception rooms. There are four schools within four miles of the property and the nearest railway station is roughly two miles away.
You can take a closer look at the home by clicking through the below gallery: