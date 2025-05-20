Pexhurst launches charitable trust to strengthen community support

Leading fit out and refurbishment contractor Pexhurst has formally established the Pexhurst Charitable Trust, a new initiative aiming to provide targeted financial support for individuals and organisations in the communities where the company has operated for nearly five decades.

The trust, officially approved as a micro-trust of GivingWorks (charity number: 1078770), builds on Pexhurst’s strong history of charitable giving. Since 2020, the Hertfordshire-based contractor has raised more than £70,000 for a range of causes from national organisations like Teenage Cancer Trust to local grassroot charities such as Isabel Hospice. The Pexhurst Charitable Trust aims to continue this approach, supporting a diverse mix of causes including hospices, schools, and individuals facing socio-economic challenges or ill health.

A structured grant application process will allow individuals and organisations to apply for funding, ensuring donations reach those who need them most. The trust will be funded through a number of major fundraising events per year—including a go-karting evening in the spring and a golf day in the autumn—as well as a percentage of company profits and voluntary donations from the Pexhurst team.

Martin Vella, managing director at Pexhurst, said: “Giving back has always been a fundamental part of who we are as a business, and as we continue to move into new regions the opportunity to help people will only grow. Since 1977, we’ve taken pride in supporting the communities we work in, and the launch of the Pexhurst Charitable Trust allows us to take that commitment even further.

Pexhurst's late founder John Vella handing over the first cheque for charity in 2000

“Formalising our approach to fundraising gives us the opportunity to build on the charitable work we’re already doing, while providing more personal and targeted support to individuals in need within our local area. It also enables us to reach additional deserving causes that we may not have previously supported.”

This initiative follows extensive internal discussions and the proactive steps taken by the Pexhurst Junior Board’s Charity Committee to establish the trust. The Junior Board will also be responsible for organising fundraising events, helping Pexhurst employees, suppliers and sub-contractors to unite in their charitable efforts.

Charlotte Harris, buyer and member of the Pexhurst Junior Board, said: “Being part of the Junior Board and helping to establish the Pexhurst Charitable Trust has been incredibly rewarding. We’ve always been a company that gives back, but this initiative allows us to make an even bigger impact in a more structured and meaningful way.

“After exceeding our 2024 fundraising target by 45%, it became clear just how important it is for us as a company to support causes that truly matter to our employees and the communities we work in. The Pexhurst Charitable Trust ensures that our fundraising efforts directly benefit those who need it most, making our impact more meaningful and personal.”