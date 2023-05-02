Overseas transactions top £25m in first year for Tring foreign exchange business

Tring-based foreign exchange business Swift FX has announced that overseas transactions topped £25m in its first year.

The firm was launched in 2021 by Michael Vaughan and his stepfather David Hodgson to support businesses with interests abroad, helping them to get the best exchange deals possible and make international payments with ease.

Both Michael and David are experts in foreign exchange and finance with more than 50 years’ experience in the industry between them.

Director and Founder of Swift FX, Michael Vaughan

Michael explained that when it comes to the financial sector, offering unrivalled personal service has been central to the company’s success.

He said: “I had been working in foreign currency exchange for 15 years and could see it was becoming an increasingly automated sector.

“Not only that, with world events such as coronavirus and the war in Ukraine impacting the financial markets, it was clear that people needed advice from real people with real knowledge of foreign exchange and market data more than ever.

“My stepfather David had worked in banking for pretty much all his career, holding senior risk management positions with a number of the UK’s leading banks over the last 40 years. We talked through my plans and ideas and he could see my vision and joined me in the business.

“Our clients are everything to us and I always make the time to get to know them and build strong relationships so I understand their individual needs – that’s our mantra and the foundation of our entire business.

“Foreign exchange can be very automated, but at Swift FX we’ve moved away from that to ensure we can be proactive and provide the very best service possible. It’s something which has proved very important recently particularly with volatility in the financial markets.

“Whenever our clients need us, we are there. We’ll always answer the phone and I’ll reply to emails within 10 minutes. That’s what sets us apart from everyone else.

“We started the business with some apprehension, but we’ve surpassed all our targets in this first year and we’re really excited to see where the next 12 months will take us.”