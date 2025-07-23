Opticians celebrates £80,000 store refresh

One of Royston’s leading high street stores has undergone an eye-catching refit to enhance customers’ experience.

Specsavers Royston, which is locally owned and run, invested in a refresh to improve its space for customers and the team.

The £80,000 makeover also includes a newly updated retail frame area, updated dispensing spaces, and a full store redecoration, including the clinical rooms.

The store celebrated its reopening on 21 July with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and cakes.

Henry Churchill, director of Specsavers Royston, says: ‘We are very excited to provide a more welcoming environment for our customers and our team.

‘This investment marks a significant step in improving our services, and we’re thrilled to welcome our community back into the refreshed space.’

Anyone unable to visit the Specsavers Royston store unaccompanied due to disability or illness can receive care at home via a team of mobile opticians. The Specsavers home visits service covers more than 90% of the UK.