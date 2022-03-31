OPEN Hairdressing’s own apprentices started at the academy in January – and it will welcome new starters in April.

John Palmer, one of four directors at OPEN, said that creating OPEN Education was the ultimate dream for the team.

He explained: “We thought of how we could take us to the next step, we’ve all chipped in and we've opened our own academy.

“We can now focus on the next generation of hairdressers and bring that London approach to Hertfordshire.”

OPEN Hairdressing has also ensured that apprentice positions are available to people of all ages as part of the new academy based in Maylands Plaza.

“We're now in a position where we can offer people the opportunity to become hairdressers from any age group, because usually once they're a little bit older, they struggle to be apprentices.”

As well as offering two training days a week, the academy will also double as a blow-dry bar from Wednesday next week (April 6) when customers can enjoy a wash, blow-dry and drink for £10.

And the education centre has all the equipment needed for working with both men's and women’s hair.

John and his fellow directors are from Hemel Hempstead, and want to use the academy as a way of helping out the local area.