Older members slam 'discriminatory' decision to remove chairs from Hemel Hempstead leisure centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some of the older members who use Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre have criticised the decision to remove seating from the courts at the venue.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from the Young at Heart group, that regularly play at the centre run by Everyone Active have criticised the decision to remove chairs and benches from playing areas.

One 81-year-old badminton player, Spencer Bunce, has called the decision ‘discriminatory’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairs were removed from the back of the court after an accident at the Hertfordshire site. Everyone Active has acknowledged the disappointment and discomfort the decision has caused to older users of its badminton and pickleball courts, but says it has to “balance safety with comfort”.

The young at heart group in Hemel Hempstead

Players who would normally sit in between games, when participating in sports club programmes, are encouraged to move to the cafe area if in need of a sit down.

Spencer, who said he is considering taking legal action against the leisure group, believes the change is damaging the social aspect he enjoys when playing badminton. He said: “I have been a badminton player with others at Hemel centre, using Courts 1 and 2 for a number of years, as part of the young at heart generation.

"At 81, I continue to play and enjoy, in the company of friends, similar to myself. Enjoying a healthy sports activity and sitting down when we are not playing to have a chat, which is very normal for humans to do. However the implications of their decisions affecting the young at heart has not been in my opinion thought through, when considering that our retired members ages, span between 70 to 90 years young and some pickleball players are no different.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has accused the centre of running an anti-age policy. Spencer also highlighted the large gap between the end of the courts and the walls inside the venue, by his estimation there is a three-metre gap between the court and the wall.

Spencer also noted that in his many years of using the site, injuries have been few and far between. He was also upset that the decision was made without members of the centre being canvassed for an opinion first.

The octogenarian also claims that staff at the centre are sympathetic to his cause and that of other older players. He believes the change was authorised by upper management within the national exercise company.

Alan Howard, chair of pickleball team, Dacorum Dynamos, says the decision was ‘over the top’ and inconsistent with Everyone Active’s health and safety policy. He says it is one of a few key issues which is making the club reconsider using the Hemel Hempstead facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Everyone Active said: “Following an accident, we removed chairs from behind our badminton courts to ensure player safety. It’s essential to maintain a sufficient ‘run-off space’ - a designated safety zone that allows players to stop safely after movement. We apologise for the impact this has on our senior players but we must balance safety with comfort. Alternative seating is available in the café area nearby and we appreciate our customers’ understanding as we strive to make our facilities both safe and accessible for everyone.”