Old Nast Hyde Halt wins £1,000 Breakspear Park sustainability grant

Mike and Baz at Breakspear Park

Breakspear Park, Hemel Hempstead's leading business campus, is delighted to announce that Old Nast Hyde Halt Railway Station — a lovingly restored heritage stop along the former Hatfield and St Albans Branchline Railway — has been awarded a £1,000 grant as the second recipient of its 2025 Community Sustainability Fund.

This quarterly fund reflects Breakspear Park's commitment to environmental responsibility and its ambition to foster a greener future for Hertfordshire. The finalists for the first grant were Old Nast Hyde Halt Railway Station, Westfield School in Berkhamsted and George Street Primary School in Hemel Hempstead. With over 2,700 votes cast by the public, all were worthy contenders, but Old Nast Hyde Halt Railway Station emerged as the winner with a whopping 1,500 votes!

Mike Izzard, Station Master of Old Nast Hyde Halt Railway Station, alongside his Station Mascot, Baz - a lovable black labrador - was presented with a cheque for £1,000 by Breakspear Park's Marketing Manager, Dina Mistry. The funds will now be used to improve a half-mile stretch of the Alban Way, which is a much-loved route that brings daily joy to locals and passersby alike.

On receiving the grant, Mike commented:

“I am absolutely over the moon. This generous grant from Breakspear Park will allow us to continue breathing life into Nast Hyde Halt, which has become a real treasure for the local community. Over the past decade, we’ve transformed this once-forgotten station into a space that not only honours local railway heritage but also supports wildlife and brings joy to everyone who passes through.

“This funding will help us replace old bird boxes, improve the platform, and plant even more bulbs to keep the Alban Way vibrant and welcoming. It’s the perfect way to celebrate ten years as Station Master and kick off the next decade of community fundraising and environmental care.

“I’m also thrilled to share that, in celebration of the 160th anniversary of the Hatfield and St Albans Branchline, which first opened on 16th October 1865, I’ll be creating a brand-new commemorative plaque with the help of the fundraising donation. And, throughout the summer season, I’ll also be serving refreshments every Sunday afternoon at the Halt, accompanied by a charming display of old photographs capturing the line’s rich and historic past.”

Dina Mistry, Marketing Manager at Breakspear Park, added:​

“We are thrilled to announce Old Nast Hyde Halt Railway Station as the second recipient of our 2025 Community Sustainability Fund. Mike’s passion and dedication over the past decade have transformed this disused railway halt into a thriving eco-hub that brings people together, supports biodiversity and showcases the power of local action. We can’t wait to see how this grant helps Mike and the community enhance this much-loved spot even further.”

Breakspear Park is now inviting the public to nominate green projects run by charities, initiatives or causes they believe deserve the next £1,000 grant. Eligible projects must be not-for-profit and benefit both the environment and the people of Hertfordshire.​

Nominations should be submitted via email to [email protected] by midnight on 3.8.25. Submissions must include details about the specific project or initiative, how the £1,000 grant will be utilised and contact information for both the nominee and the nominator.​

Breakspear Park’s management team will select three finalists, who will be featured on the business park’s Facebook page for a public vote. The winning project will receive the third £1,000 grant in September 2025.